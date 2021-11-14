RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will report sales of $89.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.50 million to $90.79 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $71.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $326.49 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $322.10 million to $329.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $364.51 million, with estimates ranging from $349.75 million to $379.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RE/MAX.

RMAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RE/MAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.46. RE/MAX has a 1-year low of $29.54 and a 1-year high of $43.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in RE/MAX in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 134.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 15.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in RE/MAX by 94,733.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RE/MAX in the second quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

