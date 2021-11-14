RED (RED) Price Hits $0.0071 on Exchanges

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. RED has a total market capitalization of $921,761.16 and $113,440.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RED has traded 35.5% higher against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $277.68 or 0.00420688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000080 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

