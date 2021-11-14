ReddCoin (RDD) Price Hits $0.0026 on Major Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 14th. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $79.39 million and $119,521.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,471.55 or 0.99523457 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.19 or 0.00048901 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.08 or 0.00346661 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.00531562 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $117.25 or 0.00183853 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012060 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00008064 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001452 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001163 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

