Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,965 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.81% of Great Ajax worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,003,000 after buying an additional 54,508 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 892,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,590,000 after buying an additional 66,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 362,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 50,605 shares during the period. Family Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 316,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 13,753 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 193,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

AJX stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.73 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.76. Great Ajax Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.18.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Great Ajax Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.63%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

