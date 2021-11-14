Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.22 Million in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 64,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQJ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,364,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 109.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 446,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 233,012 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $198,000.

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $36.00 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $27.26 and a 12 month high of $36.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $33.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

