Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 41,400 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 334.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLGN stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.20. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.60%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SLGN shares. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

