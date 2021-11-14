Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 45,100 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VSS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 7,676.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,800,000 after acquiring an additional 497,729 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,355.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 288,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,332,000 after acquiring an additional 269,100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,553,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,690,000 after acquiring an additional 259,093 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,080,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,476,000 after acquiring an additional 150,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 338,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,236,000 after acquiring an additional 120,615 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $139.66 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $111.59 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.93.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

