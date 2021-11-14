Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 30,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.10% of Inter Parfums at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Inter Parfums by 0.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 2.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Inter Parfums by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.26 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.