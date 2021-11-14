Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.23 Million Position in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 80,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 4,878.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,041 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Datto by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Datto in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.22, for a total transaction of $235,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $542,799.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,008 shares of company stock worth $2,265,120 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSP opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

