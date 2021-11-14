Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 35,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of Kforce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Kforce by 3.9% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 154,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Kforce by 120.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 17.7% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of KFRC opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.17 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,625,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $347,119.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

