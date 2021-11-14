renBTC Price Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. renBTC has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $1.67 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for about $65,354.73 or 0.99313969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00051770 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00218119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00086113 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 16,868 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

