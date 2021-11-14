Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.97. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $4.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on REGI shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist cut their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.81.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 9,769 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $502,810.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,558 shares of company stock worth $1,225,913 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

