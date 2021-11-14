Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) will announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.97. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $4.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

REGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.60.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, Director Peter John Martin Harding bought 4,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.05 per share, with a total value of $196,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,558 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,913. Corporate insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,943,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $448,973,000 after purchasing an additional 208,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,150,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,100,000 after buying an additional 1,059,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,989,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,392,000 after buying an additional 289,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,970,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,815,000 after buying an additional 112,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,494,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,151,000 after buying an additional 76,162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

