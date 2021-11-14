REPO Reaches Market Cap of $3.52 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 16.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 14th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded down 57.9% against the dollar. REPO has a market cap of $3.52 million and $2.18 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00071420 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.18 or 0.00073147 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00095366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,101.75 or 1.00350408 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,670.22 or 0.07089959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

