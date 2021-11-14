Request (REQ) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 12.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Request has a market cap of $237.97 million and approximately $14.04 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00051806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $141.68 or 0.00220960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00010956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00087184 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

