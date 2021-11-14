Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 14th (AFMD, BEEM, COGT, ELDN, GIB, GRPH, NPCE, RXST, SIOX, STSA)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, November 14th:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Affimed alerts:

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT)

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins. They currently have a C$132.00 price target on the stock.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.