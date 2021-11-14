Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 14th (AFMD, BEEM, COGT, ELDN, GIB, GRPH, NPCE, RXST, SIOX, STSA)

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2021

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Sunday, November 14th:

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They currently have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT). They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins. They currently have a C$132.00 price target on the stock.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $34.00 target price on the stock.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. SVB Leerink LLC currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.