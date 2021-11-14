Reviewing Engie Brasil Energia (EGIEY) & Its Competitors

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS: EGIEY) is one of 80 public companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Engie Brasil Energia to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Engie Brasil Energia $2.38 billion $542.64 million 13.26 Engie Brasil Energia Competitors $7.65 billion $558.89 million 9.36

Engie Brasil Energia’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Engie Brasil Energia. Engie Brasil Energia is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Engie Brasil Energia pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Engie Brasil Energia pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Electric services” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 82.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Engie Brasil Energia is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk & Volatility

Engie Brasil Energia has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Engie Brasil Energia’s rivals have a beta of 0.43, indicating that their average stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Engie Brasil Energia and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Engie Brasil Energia 0 1 0 0 2.00 Engie Brasil Energia Competitors 854 3980 3332 93 2.32

As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 10.67%. Given Engie Brasil Energia’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Engie Brasil Energia has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Engie Brasil Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Engie Brasil Energia and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Engie Brasil Energia 18.51% 31.37% 6.82% Engie Brasil Energia Competitors -12.07% 8.14% 2.14%

Summary

Engie Brasil Energia rivals beat Engie Brasil Energia on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Engie Brasil Energia

ENGIE Brasil Energia SA operates as a power generation company. Its activities include generation and commercialization of electrical energy. The company was founded on January 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

