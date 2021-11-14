Reviewing IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR)

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) and Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for IRIDEX and Star Equity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRIDEX 0 0 1 0 3.00 Star Equity 0 0 0 0 N/A

IRIDEX currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.82%. Given IRIDEX’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IRIDEX is more favorable than Star Equity.

Profitability

This table compares IRIDEX and Star Equity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRIDEX -5.81% -25.59% -13.97% Star Equity 1.34% -36.15% -9.11%

Risk and Volatility

IRIDEX has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Equity has a beta of 0.13, indicating that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IRIDEX and Star Equity’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRIDEX $36.35 million 3.50 -$6.33 million ($0.20) -40.20 Star Equity $78.16 million 0.17 -$6.46 million $0.08 31.63

IRIDEX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Star Equity. IRIDEX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Star Equity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of IRIDEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of Star Equity shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of IRIDEX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of Star Equity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IRIDEX beats Star Equity on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A. Boutacoff, David M. Buzawa and James L. Donovan in February 1989 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The Diagnostic Services segment offers a convenient and economically efficient imaging services program as an alternative to purchasing equipment or outsourcing the procedures to another physician or imaging center. The Diagnostic Imaging segment sells its internally developed solid-state gamma cameras, imaging systems, and camera maintenance contracts. The Building and Construction segment generates revenue from the lease of commercial properties and equipment. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

