Reviewing ProMIS Neurosciences (ARFXF) & The Competition

ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS: ARFXF) is one of 42 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ProMIS Neurosciences to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk & Volatility

ProMIS Neurosciences has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProMIS Neurosciences’ peers have a beta of 5.37, meaning that their average stock price is 437% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProMIS Neurosciences N/A -$4.23 million -6.87 ProMIS Neurosciences Competitors $1.46 billion $17.69 million 4.42

ProMIS Neurosciences’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ProMIS Neurosciences. ProMIS Neurosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ProMIS Neurosciences and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProMIS Neurosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A ProMIS Neurosciences Competitors 123 815 1671 33 2.61

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 3.61%. Given ProMIS Neurosciences’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ProMIS Neurosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares ProMIS Neurosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProMIS Neurosciences N/A N/A -62.70% ProMIS Neurosciences Competitors -85.78% -16.63% 2.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ProMIS Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ProMIS Neurosciences peers beat ProMIS Neurosciences on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About ProMIS Neurosciences

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

