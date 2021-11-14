Reviewing X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) & Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE)

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.00 million 40.44 -$62.13 million ($3.71) -1.32 Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Monte Rosa Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and Monte Rosa Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Monte Rosa Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 307.33%. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.03%. Given X4 Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe X4 Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Monte Rosa Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and Monte Rosa Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -101.99% -62.35% Monte Rosa Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.6% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats Monte Rosa Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003. The company was founded by Henri A. Termeer, Keith T. Flaherty, Renato T. Skerlj, Richard Peters and Paula Ragan and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers. The company also develops CDK2 to treat ovarian, uterine, and breast cancers; NEK7 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's disease, neurodegenerative disease, diabetes, and liver disease; VAV1, a target protein for autoimmune diseases; and BCL11A, a therapeutically-relevant protein in hemoglobinopathies. Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.