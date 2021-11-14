Revolution Populi Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week (RVP)

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for about $0.0792 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Revolution Populi has a total market capitalization of $95.03 million and approximately $229,677.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Revolution Populi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00051866 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00218205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00086622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi is a coin. Its launch date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revolution Populi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revolution Populi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revolution Populi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revolution Populi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revolution Populi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.