Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.40.

Several analysts recently commented on RYTM shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,905,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,108 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,000 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,608,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 359,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 345,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $662.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.82. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $43.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

