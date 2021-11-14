RioDeFi (RFUEL) Reaches One Day Volume of $13.98 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for $0.0762 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. RioDeFi has a market cap of $22.18 million and $13.98 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get RioDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00051905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.55 or 0.00218986 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00010775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00085480 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

RioDeFi Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. It was first traded on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 291,000,838 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RioDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RioDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RioDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.