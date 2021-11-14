RK Asset Management LLC Buys 14,350 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

RK Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,350 shares during the quarter. Campbell Soup accounts for 3.6% of RK Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. RK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,771,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,464,000 after acquiring an additional 82,358 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 41.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,463,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,571 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,572 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,038,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,523,000 after purchasing an additional 551,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares in the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPB stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Campbell Soup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Campbell Soup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.44.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

