Rocket Vault-RocketX Hits Market Cap of $22.83 Million (RVF)

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CURRENCY:RVF) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Rocket Vault-RocketX coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rocket Vault-RocketX has traded up 68.9% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Vault-RocketX has a total market cap of $22.83 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Rocket Vault-RocketX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00051693 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.17 or 0.00219984 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010828 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.38 or 0.00085699 BTC.

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Profile

Rocket Vault-RocketX (CRYPTO:RVF) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2021. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,625,493 coins. Rocket Vault-RocketX’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Vault is a one-stop solution to simplify crypto value investing. Its Smart Vault is powered by advanced predictive analytics and machine learning and integrates with leading cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Vault uses advanced Machine Learning to identify tokens with high investment potential for delivering highest APY in stable coins and other cryptocurrency assets. “

Rocket Vault-RocketX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault-RocketX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault-RocketX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Vault-RocketX using one of the exchanges listed above.

