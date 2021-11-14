Rocket Vault (RVF) Hits Market Cap of $2.43 Million

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Vault has a market cap of $2.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rocket Vault

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Vault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

