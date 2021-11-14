Rocket Vault (RVF) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week

Rocket Vault (CURRENCY:RVF) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. In the last seven days, Rocket Vault has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Rocket Vault coin can currently be bought for about $0.0651 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Vault has a total market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Rocket Vault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00071055 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00073910 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00095713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,415.50 or 1.00414939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.42 or 0.07024891 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rocket Vault Coin Profile

Rocket Vault’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,287,470 coins. Rocket Vault’s official Twitter account is @RocketVault_

Buying and Selling Rocket Vault

