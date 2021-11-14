Roivant Sciences (ROIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ROIV opened at $8.40 on Friday. Roivant Sciences has a twelve month low of $5.80 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.