ROOBEE Hits Market Cap of $18.98 Million (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $18.98 million and $1.71 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00017492 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00228300 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001019 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,952,518 coins. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

