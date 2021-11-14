Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 23,035 Shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,035 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.16% of Duck Creek Technologies worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,780,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,590,000 after purchasing an additional 895,379 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,103,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64,591 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,928,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,960,000 after purchasing an additional 283,119 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,135,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,925,000 after purchasing an additional 107,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,743,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,868,000 after purchasing an additional 415,284 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

DCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duck Creek Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $1,163,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $92,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,753 shares of company stock worth $4,161,941. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCT stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.93 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.37. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.62 and a beta of -1.25.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.