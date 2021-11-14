Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 8,714 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.53% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $8,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,529,000 after purchasing an additional 103,399 shares in the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 580,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,755,000 after buying an additional 32,676 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,672,000 after acquiring an additional 22,949 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 264,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 58.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 155,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 57,753 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $53.25 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 12 month low of $47.35 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92.

