Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 195,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,873 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 4.53% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $8,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYE. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,726,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,300,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 239.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 28,331 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 25,794 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

RYE opened at $50.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $52.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.