Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CII. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 854.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE CII opened at $21.58 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $21.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.87.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

BlackRock Enhanced Capital & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of US and foreign issuers. The company was founded on April 30, 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.