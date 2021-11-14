Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.52% of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF worth $8,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDW. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $79.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.18. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.17 and a 1-year high of $82.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

