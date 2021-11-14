Royal Bank of Canada Buys 103,066 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,066 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.72% of Tilly’s worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLYS. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

NYSE TLYS opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $496.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.05. Tilly’s, Inc. has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $16.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.65.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.