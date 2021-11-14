Royal Bank of Canada Buys 168,536 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 227.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,536 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.27% of Cannae worth $8,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cannae by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,465,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,082,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Cannae during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cannae by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 400,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,870,000 after buying an additional 129,507 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cannae by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Cannae by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cannae stock opened at $33.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.44 and its 200-day moving average is $33.56. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.