Royal Bank of Canada Buys 35,417 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,417 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.15% of PLDT worth $8,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 2nd quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PLDT alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

PHI opened at $34.17 on Friday. PLDT Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.16.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment consists of cellular services through text messaging and wireless broadband. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the country, servicing retail, corporate and small medium enterprise, or SME clients.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI).

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.