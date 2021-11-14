Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 34.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300,307 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $9,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,151,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,221,000 after buying an additional 279,379 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 796,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,084,000 after purchasing an additional 91,576 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,352,000 after purchasing an additional 134,634 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 499,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 85,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 324,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 27,254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $17.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

