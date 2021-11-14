Royal Bank of Canada Grows Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,982 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.27% of Terex worth $8,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 222.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 40.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 28,283 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 141.1% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 19,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,281 shares during the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Terex news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $103,012.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Simon Meester sold 3,127 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.26, for a total transaction of $147,782.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TEX opened at $49.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $55.60.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). Terex had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $993.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Terex’s payout ratio is 18.90%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Terex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Terex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

