Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.48 Million Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.30% of Brinker International worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 5,912.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,094,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after buying an additional 1,076,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after buying an additional 1,008,644 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Brinker International by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,148,000 after purchasing an additional 914,746 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,204,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,258,000. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EAT shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.25.

In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EAT stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 2.62. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $40.50 and a one year high of $78.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.81.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

