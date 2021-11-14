Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.61 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 476,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 2.76% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $8,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000.

NYSEARCA:SMB opened at $17.94 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $18.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.03.

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

