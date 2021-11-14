Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 73,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $8,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 43.1% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 15,152 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the second quarter worth about $920,000.

Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

