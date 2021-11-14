Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.83 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 935.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.84% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $153.50 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $101.41 and a 52-week high of $156.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

