Royal Bank of Canada Has $8.90 Million Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of Alleghany worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Alleghany by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Alleghany by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alleghany by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Alleghany alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $697.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $650.49 and its 200 day moving average is $672.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.67. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $563.47 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Alleghany Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alleghany and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.