Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 220,596 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.32% of Embraer worth $8,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Embraer by 28.3% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 7,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Embraer by 89.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Embraer in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ERJ shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HSBC lifted their target price on Embraer from $9.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.87.

Shares of NYSE ERJ opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. Embraer S.A. has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -57.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.54. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Embraer’s revenue was up 2004.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

