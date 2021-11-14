Royal Bank of Canada Increases Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,691 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $9,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 449.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 48,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTNQ opened at $58.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90.

