Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,261 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,885 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.23% of KB Home worth $8,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,339,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,227,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,018,000 after acquiring an additional 154,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 17.1% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Home alerts:

NYSE:KBH opened at $42.65 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.75.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. KB Home had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on KBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 362,861 shares of company stock valued at $15,267,641. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KB Home Profile

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.