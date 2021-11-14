Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,879 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.50% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $8,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 104.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $36.36 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $43.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.50 and a beta of -0.15.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.25. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

