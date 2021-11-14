Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 656,011 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.13% of OGE Energy worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OGE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.20.

OGE opened at $34.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $29.18 and a one year high of $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

