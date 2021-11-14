Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.81% of DMC Global worth $8,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 75,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DMC Global by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DMC Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,467,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in DMC Global by 15.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DMC Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.03 million, a PE ratio of 472.22, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.15. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.91.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $67.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.90 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOOM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

